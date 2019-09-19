Almost 75 years ago, Don Bard approached Harold "Tommy" Howe to ask for his daughter's hand in marriage.
But before Bard received Howe's blessing to marry his daughter, Wanda, the father made a request: That Bard begin volunteering at the sausage booth at the Jordan Fall Festival.
That request turned into a lifetime of service at that booth for not only Bard, but his family. His and Wanda's daughter Wendy Duck said she's been volunteering for more than 60 years herself.
"In our family, once you can see over the counter, you're working at the festival," she said. "We've had a lot of fun with it. We feel it's been our duty."
Bard volunteered at the festival for 71 of its 72 years. In addition to manning the sausage booth, he also helped maintain the grounds and, with Wanda, plan the festival. But this year, he will only be there in spirit: Bard passed away in August at the age of 92. To honor him and his service, the rotunda area of the grounds will be dedicated to Bard this weekend, said Chair Christy Rohmer.
"He was a phenomenal, phenomenal person," she said. "He was an integral part of the festival."
Rohmer, of Memphis, began volunteering with the festival at its steak booth about 10 years ago. This year's is the first she has overseen. She still marvels at the scale of the event, she said, such as its traditional onion slicing party. That's when several volunteers get together at an area church to prepare the tear-inducing vegetable for the steak, sausage and other food booths.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
In all, it takes more than 400 volunteers to mount the festival, Rohmer said. No one receives any money for their work.
"I can't believe all of the little elves that come out of the woodwork," she said. "It's just completely fantastic and wonderful to see how a community comes together to continue this tradition."
Since an area dentist started the festival to raise funds for what would become the Jordan Memorial Pool, the event has become a community institution, Rohmer said. Today, all profits go to the Jordan Community Council. It directs that money to not just the pool, but several other organizations in need, including the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Jordan and Elbridge libraries.
The festival also uses its profits to track the number of people who attend it, Rohmer said. The last few years, over its three days, the festival has drawn between 40,000 and 50,000 annually, she estimated. And with the warm weather forecasted for this weekend, she expects the festival will break its attendance record for the third year in a row. Early registration for the car show is already far ahead of last year thanks in part to the efforts of new organizer Betsy Hayden, Rohmer continued. And new attractions like the Salt City Ukulele Group and the Air-One helicopter should help.
But Rohmer would like to see more participation in what is perhaps the festival's most well-known attraction: the Sunday afternoon greased pole climbs. Though people associate them with the festival because they're so unique, she said, the number of people who've actually attempted to scale the Crisco-covered metal the past few years wasn't as high as she'd like it to be.
Still, with all its live music, food, family activities and other traditions, the Jordan Fall Festival maintains a strong grip on the community.