AUBURN — Music students used to performing classical material walked into the high school rehearsal space Tuesday morning and turned their sheets to something unusual: "Crazy Train."

First, a dozen of them cranked out the instantly recognizable guitar riff on strings. A line of choir students in the back swayed and air-drummed in anticipation of their cue to belt out Ozzy Osbourne's lyrics. Retired teacher and guest Michael Miller, on bass, fired up a student rock band as orchestra director Victoria Kinney pumped her arms, conducting both the performers and the titular locomotive.

Excitedly as the Auburn students rocked out that morning, "Crazy Train" was still educational. The song, along with Metallica's "Master of Puppets," Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" and more popular selections, is part of Electrify Your Symphony, a concert they'll perform Tuesday, March 14, at Auburn High School. The concert is the culmination of a program of the same name created by Emmy-winning violinist and former Trans-Siberian Orchestra member Mark Wood, who's been working with the students virtually since the beginning of the year. He will join them on stage Tuesday.

Seeing Wood in person, and what's expected to be a sellout crowd in the school's auditorium, will also excite junior trumpet player Jerry Czyz, he told The Citizen.

"Just having him present and playing with us is an honor," he said. "I know it needs to be a little bit perfect because you don't want to disappoint him. So I've learned to take my time and get it right."

More than 200 students in Auburn's orchestra, choir and band programs will perform at the Tuesday concert, whose ticket sales will support those programs.

Joining the students on stage will be not only Wood, but also his wife, vocalist and program co-founder Laura Kaye. It will be Electrify Your Symphony's first time in the area since its founding in 2001.

The program describes its mission as designing "a tailor-made rock symphony makeover" that elevates music students "to their highest potential, opening them up to the adventure of music." Popular songs help do that, Miller told The Citizen, because they're "deceivingly challenging." They have different rhythms and impose different responsibilities. While French horns and saxophones often have similar parts, for instance, on a rock song the former might play the vocals and the latter the rhythm guitar. Or drum parts might be divided across several percussion instruments, Miller said.

Juniors Kacy Quill, on violin, and Michael Estevez, on percussion and cello, were ready for those responsibilities. They told The Citizen that Electrify Your Symphony has made them better at performing as an ensemble, staying in rhythm and adapting to each other's parts. They and Czyz recommended the program for all music students, with Estevez calling it "a life-changing experience."

Estevez added that he's improved at the polyrhythms and syncopation common in popular music — including "Crazy Train," his favorite song on Tuesday's program.

"I'm on drums for that one," he said. "So it's very fun."

If you go WHAT: Electrify Your Symphony concert WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 WHERE: Auburn High School auditorium, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn COST: Tickets $10 adults, $5 students, free for Auburn students INFO: Visit electrifyyoursymphony.com or, for tickets, visit showtix4u.com/event-details/70405