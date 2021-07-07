Emerging pop stars AJR added to New York State Fair lineup

New York City-based AJR, a trio of brothers who emerged on the pop charts this year with their song "Bang!" will make their New York State Fair debut this September.

The fair announced that AJR, featuring Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the Chevy Park stage, which is near the Midway. All fair shows are free with the $3 general admission.

“It’s always great when talent from New York State hits it big and we are very excited to bring AJR to the Fair," Troy Waffner, fair director, said in a press release. "These young men have bright futures ahead and this will be a great family-friendly show.”

The state fair is winding down its announcements of more than 50 national touring acts scheduled for this year at both Chevy Court near the main entrance and the New York Experience festival grounds, a grassy area at the west end of the fairgrounds.

Other acts announced for the 2021 fair:

• LOCASH, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20

• Nas, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20