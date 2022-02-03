Emerson Park barbecue, music festival to return this summer

After two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Auburn Rotary Club's Party in the Park Festival will return this summer.

The festival, formerly known as the Rotary Ribs Rhythm & Blues Festival, will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, at Deauville Island on Emerson Park in Owasco.

The festival will feature food and beverages from barbecue vendors that include Big Awesome, Mooney's and Off the Bone, food trucks that include Friendly Falafel and Villano's, and more, including Good Shepherds Brewing Co. in Auburn, Thousand Islands Winery and Carvel ice cream. Vendor applications are available at auburnrotarybbq.org.

Admission to the festival is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Proceeds support the club, which has been helping local youth, community and veterans causes since 1915. The club typically donates to 20 to 25 different causes each year, including Warm the Children, Nick's Ride 4 Friends and more.

Music performers and more programming information will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit auburnrotarybbq.org.

