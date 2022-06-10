Emerson Park festival to feature firefighter competitions

The Auburn Rotary Club and Nucor have announced the addition of the Fun Firefighter Games to their Party in the Park Festival taking place July 23-24 on Deauville Island at Emerson Park in Owasco.

The games will pit teams of five from Cayuga County-area volunteer fire departments against each other in competitions, including Jaws of Life Jenga and sink the boat on July 23 and water pushball on July 24. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Each department that participates will also receive a $250 donation from the Auburn Rotary Club.

Departments, which are still being accepted for the event, are encouraged to use the weekend to display equipment and trucks, and to recruit new members.

“This is a great opportunity for volunteer fire departments to showcase themselves,” says Bob Edmunds, co-chairman of the event, in a news release. "Plus, this gives many departments the opportunity to get together for friendly competitions, and educate our festival attendees to the community saving work being done by volunteer firefighters.”

The festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. July 23 and noon to 6 p.m. July 24. Tickets are $5 for adults and available at the door, and free for children 12 and younger.

A major fundraiser for the Auburn Rotary Club, the festival replaces the Rotary Ribs, Rhythm & Blues Festival that was held at the park from 2017 to 2019. It will feature food and beverages from several vendors, including food trucks, as well as live music.

For more information, or to register a volunteer fire department for the games, call Henry MacDonald at (315) 246-3603 or visit auburnrotarybbq.org.

