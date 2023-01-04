Emmy-winning comedian to perform, present book in Auburn

A comedian with several recognizable credits in television and movies will not only perform in Auburn this weekend, he'll also give a talk on his book about "The History of Standup."

Wayne Federman, whose credits include "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The X-Files," "Legally Blonde" and more, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. He'll be joined by Isabel Hagen, a comedian and violist who has performed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and Adam Muller, a New York comedian who has performed at comedy festivals across the country.

Tickets to the show are $12 in advance and $15 the day of.

Before the show, Federman will present a reading and signing event for "The History of Standup" at 1 p.m. at the theater. The book comes from Federman's podcast of the same name with fellow comedy student Andrew Steven, and chronicles the evolution of the art form from before vaudeville to the present day. Federman also won an Emmy Award for producing the HBO documentary "George Carlin's American Dream."

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.