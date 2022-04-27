'Encanto' dance event to be held at Fingerlakes Mall

The Absolute Dance Center will host "Encanto"-themed activities for children and families as part of National Dance Week beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The schedule of events includes:

• 10:30 to 11 a.m.: Dance for ages 18 months to 2 years

• 11 to 11:30 a.m.: Creative movement and pre-level dance for ages 3 to 4

• 11:30 a.m. to noon: Kinder/petite level dance for ages 5 to 7

• Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Beginner and mini level dance for ages 7 to 9

• 12:30 to 1 p.m.: Junior and teen level dance for ages 9 to 12

• 1 to 1:30 p.m.: Family dance party

• 2 p.m.: Absolute Dance Center showcase

There will also be crafts and games at the event, which is free and open to the public. Registration for Absolute Dance summer camps will be available, with $10 off registration.

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or absolutedance.center.

