Two nature centers in the Cayuga County area will offer the opportunity to end this decade and begin the next on snowshoes.
First, the Sterling Nature Center will host a Year's End Hike at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the center, Jensvold Road, Sterling.
Participants will hike the trails of the center to see how wildlife is preparing for winter.
The walk is free and open to the public, and snowshoes will be available. For more information, call the center at (315) 947-6143.
After the clock strikes midnight that day and the 2010s give way to the 2020s, another free snowshoe hike will be held to start the decade at the Montezuma Audubon Center.
The center will host a First Day Snowshoe Hike from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 2295 Route 89, Savannah.
Participants will strap on snowshoes for a 1-mile hike through forests, grasslands and marshes, exploring winter birds and looking for signs of mammals. The hike will be followed by hot cocoa inside.
Admission is free and open to the public. Those who do not have snowshoes will be able to borrow them, and the hike will still take place if there is no snow for snowshoeing.
For more information, call the center at (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.