Fill up on food and tunes at the fifth annual Lake Ontario Food, Wine and Jazz Festival, taking place beginning at noon Sunday, Sept. 1, at Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Fair Haven.
The winery will end the traditional summer season with its own wines, as well as ones from several other central New York craft beverage producers. There will also be specialty food items available.
Music will begin at noon with Scott Dennis, followed by the Anthony Joseph Swingtet at 2 p.m. and Nancy Kelly at 4 p.m. Music will then continue from 7 to 11 p.m. on the Lake Effect Vineyard Stage.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Admission includes a commemorative wine glass and 15 tasting tickets.
For more information, or to order tickets, visit colloca.com.