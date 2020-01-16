'Epicenter of women's rights': Women March in Seneca Falls adds events in Auburn

An expanded Women March in Seneca Falls will celebrate the suffrage centennial and encourage participants to exercise their right to vote in a presidential election year.
The fourth installment of Women March will feature three days of events. The main attraction — the rally and march — will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Park in Seneca Falls. But there are more events planned in Seneca Falls — and Auburn.
Auburn is a new addition to the lineup this year. A feminist marketplace will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St. At 5:30 p.m. inside the center, Diane and Michelle Shenandoah, a pair of Haudenosaunee faith keepers, will lead an opening ceremony. Holly Near, a singer-songwriter and activist, will perform at 8 p.m. for a sold-out crowd at Auburn Public Theater.
Melina Carnicelli, the lead organizer of Women March in Seneca Falls and first woman mayor of Auburn, said including Auburn is important to the message of the weekend. Central New York, she continued, is "sacred ground" and the events will highlight Auburn's role in the civil rights, human rights and women's rights movements.
"It's uplifting to me," Carnicelli said.
After the march and rally Saturday, BETTY — an alternative rock group known for its activism — will perform at 4 p.m. at Academy Square-North Park in Seneca Falls. Tickets cost $20.
The weekend will conclude Sunday with the unveiling of a bronze Alice Paul bust and a panel discussion at First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls. The events begin at 1 p.m. The panelists will include Gwen Webber-McLeod, an Auburn resident, CEO of Gwen, Inc., and former Cayuga County Legislature candidate.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The 19th Amendment, which prohibits states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, was ratified in 1920.
Along with the celebration of the suffrage centennial, Women March in Seneca Falls will encourage participants to vote in this year's presidential election. While the organization is nonpartisan, it held its first march the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
"Our emphasis is for registration and getting out the vote to really highlight and impress upon everyone, especially women being the centennial, to exercise and actually demonstrate that right to vote as a tribute to all of our foremothers who set the stage," Carnicelli said.
Another large crowd is expected for the march and related events. In 2017, an estimated 10,000 people attended the rally and march. The crowd grew to approximately 15,000 in 2018.
Cold weather and a snowstorm affected the crowd size last year, but 1,000 people still attended.
"We are the epicenter of women's rights in America," Carnicelli said. "We're sure hoping that folks who support our unity principles and support the work and notion of getting the vote out in a presidential year will take advantage of our whole weekend."
