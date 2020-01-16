'Epicenter of women's rights': Women March in Seneca Falls adds events in Auburn

"It's uplifting to me," Carnicelli said.

After the march and rally Saturday, BETTY — an alternative rock group known for its activism — will perform at 4 p.m. at Academy Square-North Park in Seneca Falls. Tickets cost $20.

The weekend will conclude Sunday with the unveiling of a bronze Alice Paul bust and a panel discussion at First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls. The events begin at 1 p.m. The panelists will include Gwen Webber-McLeod, an Auburn resident, CEO of Gwen, Inc., and former Cayuga County Legislature candidate.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote. The 19th Amendment, which prohibits states from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex, was ratified in 1920.

Along with the celebration of the suffrage centennial, Women March in Seneca Falls will encourage participants to vote in this year's presidential election. While the organization is nonpartisan, it held its first march the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.