Equal Rights Amendment subject of book talk in Auburn

Julie C. Suk, author of "We the Women: The Unstoppable Mothers of the Equal Rights Amendment," will give a book talk at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.

Suk, a law professor and constitutional scholar, will discuss the history of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment through the voices of the women, past and present, pushing for its inclusion in the Constitution.

The 90-minute event will also include a book signing. The doors of the center will open at 4 p.m. for a free tour, and the discussion will begin at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and copies of the book will be available for purchase. Masks are required.

The event is presented by 1st Amendment-1st Vote Inc., Women March in Seneca Falls/Women's Institute for Leadership and Learning, and the CNY National Organization for Women.

The event will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of 1st Amendment-1st Vote Inc. at https://fb.me/e/2ML3pRuKT.

For more information, visit 1sta1stv.org.

