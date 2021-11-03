Erotic exploration: Festival coming to Auburn focused on sexual identity

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During an interview with The Citizen, the organizers of the 11th annual Rochester Erotic Arts Festival spent about as much time saying what will be at the festival as what won't be there.

The festival will come to Auburn for the first time Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20, at the Holiday Inn on North Street.

Susie and Otter Scott, who organize the festival with Rauncie Ryan, said it encourages patrons to explore their sexuality. To that end, its offerings include an erotic art show with 14 regional creators, a mermaid swimming hour at the hotel pool where patrons can get in the water with their tails, and vendors from across the country. Among them will be corset maker Steel Bones, of Houston.

"Lots of exciting, fun things that you don't get to see at the mall, or downtown Auburn," Susie said.

Otter added, "There are all types of interactive opportunities where people can set their own pace, pick from a menu of experiences and hopefully walk away with a few good memories."

The Scotts, who live in the Syracuse area, previously held the festival at a downtown Rochester hotel. After the venue was sold, they began planning to hold the event at a hotel near the Rochester Institute of Technology. That venue was then converted into housing for students who had to quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. But its management suggested the Auburn Holiday Inn, which fit the needs of the festival perfectly, the Scotts said. With 600 to 800 people expected there that weekend, and another 100 staff, artists and presenters, the hotel will be booked solid.

No one will be able to enter the Auburn Holiday Inn without a festival pass that weekend, Susie said, but she expects that some will be available for purchase at the door.

For those curious about the festival but unsure whether to commit to the full experience, she recommended the $30 Friday day pass. Along with the art show and other activities, the pass will give patrons admission to a rope fashion show that night. Models will wear outfits made of rope that have been knotted onto their bodies by riggers in a manner similar to macramé, Susie said.

Whether it's art, fashion or the educational workshops taking place that weekend, the Scotts hope patrons take the opportunity to "step out of their comfort zones in a safe setting," Otter said. Along with requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or recent negative tests verified through the Excelsior Pass, the festival will provide HIV testing through Trillium Health, of Rochester.

If you go WHAT: Rochester Erotic Arts Festival WHEN: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 WHERE: Holiday Inn, 75 North St., Auburn COST: Passes $30 and up; COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative test verified through Excelsior Pass required. INFO: For registration and pricing information, visit rochestereroticartfest.org

After 18 months of the pandemic, Otter continued, he believes people may be even more emboldened to seek new experiences like the ones the festival offers.

"It's an opportunity for people to explore their sexuality in a way that's not shameful or embarrassing, a setting where you don't have to wear a raincoat and sunglasses to experience it," he said.

"We are sexual beings," he continued. "We've always tried to encourage people to be more open about their sexual identity."

That encouragement has its limits, though. The Otters stressed that the Rochester Erotic Arts Festival is a public event, so there will be no actual sexual activity on the floor of the Holiday Inn.

"No one's having sex in these workshops. If someone comes expecting a sexual experience, that's not happening. It's not porn," Susie said.

"We don't have a problem with porn, but porn exists to make you hot. Erotic art exists to make you think. We choose work that promotes thinking."

Likewise, the event follows New York state law when it comes to nudity. While tops can be uncovered, Susie explained, bottoms will be required at all times.

That means patrons can expect some semi-nudity, as well as a kaleidoscope of "uniquely dressed people" — costumes, body paint, leather, chains, rope and more. The festival has a strict photo policy, Susie added, which requires people taking them to obtain the consent of anybody in the frame. Orange armbands are also provided for patrons to wear if they don't want their pictures taken.

"We try to respect the idea that not everyone wants their picture taken," she said. "It's a safe space, so people are able to use their personalities and dress up. ... That's kind of the fun of it."

