Everson announces new acquisitions from contemporary artists

Seven new works by contemporary artists will join the collection of 21st century art at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, it announced in a news release last week.

The acquisitions reflect the museum's commitment to diversifying its collection with works by artists of color, women and other under-represented emerging and mid-career artists, the museum said.

“The Everson’s collection has been steadily evolving in recent years and this new group of purchases — the first of many more to come — signals an institutional commitment to building a collection that not only reflects the rich diversity of our community, but embodies the potential for exploring new and multiple narratives within the trajectory of art past, present, and future,” Everson director and CEO Elizabeth Dunbar said.