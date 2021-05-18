'Evil Dead's' Campbell to appear at Fingerlakes Drive-In

Beloved "Evil Dead" star Bruce Campbell will appear in person at the Fingerlakes Drive-In at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, as part of the Keep Your Distance Tour celebrating the horror film's 40th anniversary.

The event will feature a screening of the movie and the "lost" Campbell film "Highly Functional," as well as a moderated discussion and Q&A. The event is presented by After Dark Presents and Reckless Cinema.

Tickets are $45 general admission and $75 for admission and a poster autographed by Campbell. VIP packages are already sold out.

The drive-in is located at 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

For more information, visit afterdarkpresents.com.

