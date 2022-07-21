Ex-Barenaked Ladies lead singer, CNY native, to kick off state fair's Chevy Court concerts

Steven Page, former frontman of the Barenaked Ladies, will kick off the Chevrolet Music Series at the Great New York State Fair on the Chevy Court stage at 1 p.m. Opening Day, Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Page, a native central New Yorker and iconic 90s rock alternative music star, will play music from the Barenaked Ladies’ catalog. The award-winning musician, singer, and songwriter has been performing and releasing new, original music – solo, and with the Steven Page Trio – for the last decade. Page lives in Manlius and his ties to New York state run deep. Page’s sixth solo album, “Excelsior” - which also happens to be the state’s motto – will be released this September.

A fierce advocate for mental health, Page has also been open about his own journey. In April 2020, Page released “Isolation,” a song about social distancing and anxiety.

When in-person performances paused during the pandemic, Page’s Live from Home virtual concerts became a familiar comfort for fans. Even now, almost every Saturday when he’s not on the road, Page joins a community of followers around the world at 5 p.m. ET via Zoom to play music.

“Bringing people together and offering opportunities to connect over common themes like music are two of the Fair’s greatest strengths,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey in a press release. “Page’s local and regional connections - and familiarity as an artist - makes him the perfect artist to kick off the Chevrolet Music Series and 13 days filled with opportunities to come together at the Great New York State Fair.”

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with fair admission. All concerts at the fair are sponsored by Chevrolet.

To date, Chevrolet Music Festival concerts announced include:

· Jimmie Allen, 6 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Court stage

· Chevelle, 8 p.m. Aug. 24, Chevy Park stage

· Great White, 6 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Court Stage

· The Art of Rap featuring Ice-T, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Chevy Park stage

· Niko Moon, 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Court stage

· TLC, 8 p.m. Aug. 26, Chevy Park stage

· Tesla, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Chevy Court stage

· Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 28, Chevy Park stage

· Chubby Checker, 1 p.m., Aug. 29, Chevy Court stage

· Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Aug. 29, Chevy Park stage

· Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 1 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

· Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 6 p.m. Aug. 30, Chevy Court stage

· 38 Special, 6 p.m., Aug. 31, Chevy Court stage

· Nelly, 8 p.m. Aug. 31, Chevy Park stage

· Alex Miller, 1 p.m., Sept. 1, Chevy Court stage

· Riley Green, 8 p.m. Sept. 1, Chevy Park stage

· Tai Verdes, 1 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

· Gin Blossoms, 6 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Court stage

· 24KGoldn, 8 p.m. Sept. 2, Chevy Park stage

· COIN, 2 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

· Dropkick Murphys, 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Park stage

· Midnight Star (Headlining Annual FunkFest), 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Chevy Court stage

· City Girls, 8 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

· Resurrection – A Journey Tribute Band, 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Chevy Park stage

· Night Ranger, 4 p.m. Sept. 5, Chevy Court stage