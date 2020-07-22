Fair Haven Arts Center opens season with 'Pandemic' show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fair Haven Arts Center is open for the summer season, and the subject of its first show couldn't be more timely: "Pandemic."

The center, which is located at 562 Main St. in the northern Cayuga County village, will be open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. Masks are required to enter.

"Pandemic" began taking shape in June, when the center's board members launched the show virtually to give people in quarantine a way to share their experiences and connect through art. The show includes art in all media, as well as writing, from youth to professional artists. The show is still visible online at fairhavenarts.org as well.

Additionally, the center started a community support group in Zoom that continues to meet the second and fourth Thursdays of every month. All are welcome. The Fair Haven writers group is also putting together a book, "Fair Haven Retrospective: Volume 2," and expects to release it in August when the center opens its fall show of the same name. That group continues to meet on Zoom the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month, and all are welcome. To join either group, email the center at fairhavenart@gmail.com.