Fair Haven authors to read work, sign books at event

Five Fair Haven authors will read from their work and sign books Sunday, Nov. 21, at "Snow Stories & More: Surviving Blizzards, Ghosts & Public Schools in Upstate New York."

The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fair Haven Art Center's Art Barn at 562 Main St. in the northern Cayuga County village. The featured authors include Susan Gateley, a Lake Ontario explorer and maritime historian who will read from her latest book, "A Natural History of Lake Ontario." Her historic novel "The Widow Maker" will also be available for purchase.

"There’s always something new to discover about our area and about the people who live here," she said in a news release. "There are stories all around us."

Also at the event will be Jim Farfaglia, author of "Voices in the Storm: Stories From the Blizzard of '66" and other books on the Nestle chocolate factory in Fulton, Camp Hollis and more.

Robert Kolsters will draw from the articles and books he's written about Fair Haven history, as well as the saga of his own family. Hannibal English teacher Dan Witmer will read parts of his memoir, "and piles to go before I sleep: The Book of Wit." And John Mercer, a retired teacher from Fulton, will share from his adventure series for young readers, "They Call Me Zombie."

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email susan@silverwaters.com.

