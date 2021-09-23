Fair Haven center seeks artists for show during Leaf Peeper Weekend

Fair Haven will host its seventh annual Leaf Peeper Weekend Oct. 16 and 17, and the village is looking for artists to take part in the accompanying Sterling Art Show.

Sponsored by the Fair Haven Arts Center, the weekend connects several stops on a Leaf Peeper Trail where visitors can experience local food and beverage products, artwork and scenic beauty as the seasons change in northern Cayuga County. Stops include Ontario Orchards, Colloca Estate Winery, Wager's Country Apple, Nathali's Nursery and Farm Market, Chillson's Antiques, South Shore Artisans, Front Porch Gift Shop, Hardware Café & General Store, Fly By Night Cookie Co. and Sterling Cidery. Those who punch their trail card at every stop will be eligible for a trail gift basket.

The trail also includes the arts center, which will host the Sterling Art Show that weekend. The show is open to all ages and experience levels in categories like drawing, watercolor, pastels, mixed media, acrylics and oil, sculpture, photography, fine crafts and youth. Ribbons will be awarded in each category, and there will be a people's choice ribbon announced at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 17 as well.

Artists can sign up for the show by Oct. 11 by emailing fairhavenart@gmail.com.

For more information, visit fairhavenarts.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0