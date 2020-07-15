Fair Haven launching Third Friday event in village
Sterling Cidery 1.JPG

Sterling Cidery owners, from left, Brandon Furber, Jana House, Craig Arnold and Lesley Gould are pictured in the tap room with bartender Taylor Hartford in Fair Haven.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The village of Fair Haven will begin a new series of Third Friday events this Friday, July 17, in the northern Cayuga County village.

Taking place from 5 to 8 p.m., the event will see many Fair Haven businesses offer refreshments, demonstrations and more.

Participants include the Fair Haven Arts Center, which will open its 2020 season with "Pandemic," featuring local art and writing with pandemic themes. The new Stick & Rudder Public House will serve craft beer and tapas, and display original art by Tom Sullivan. And the Front Porch Gift Shop will feature a demonstration of chalk paint with Diane Reif of Meant to Bee.

Other participants will include South Shore Artisans, Doc Gallery, Hardware Cafe, Brandon's Pub, Guiseppi's Restaurant, Main Street Barber, Main Street Wine & Spirits, Jammin' with Mama Jo, The West End, One Photo, Sterling Cidery and Colloca Estate Winery.

Third Fridays will continue Aug. 20 and Sept. 21.

For more information, call (315) 947-6037.

