Fair Haven Porch Fest to feature live music throughout village

Front porches throughout the Fair Haven area will be stages on Sunday, when the lakeside Cayuga County village hosts its annual Porch Fest.

Taking place starting at noon, the event will feature live music performances that include the Endless Mountain Derelicts at noon at Sterling Cidery, 14451 Richmond Ave., Sterling; Ryan Sutherland from 1 to 4 p.m. at Stick and Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Sterling; and Six Blocks Away from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the Fly By Night Cookie Co., 14508 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven.

The event has traditionally featured as many as 15 to 20 performances throughout the village.

For more information, find the event on Facebook.