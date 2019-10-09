Fair Haven's fifth annual Leaf Peeper Trail and "Sterling Art Show" will celebrate the local business and art communities Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20.
Along the trail, visitors can sample local products and see artwork while having their cards punched at all 13 stops to become eligible for a trail gift basket. Participating vendors include:
• Ontario Orchards, 7735 Route 104, Oswego
• Sterling Town Hall, 1290 Route 104A, Sterling
• Firefly Studio Gallery, 1103 Old State Road, Sterling
• Chillson's Antiques, 1063 Old State Road, Sterling
• Doc Gallery, 584 Main St., Fair Haven
• Front Porch Gift Shop, 578 Main St., Fair Haven
• South Shore Artisans, 567 Main St., Fair Haven
• Hardware Cafe & General Store, 566 Main St., Fair Haven
• Fair Haven Art Center, 562 Main St., Fair Haven
You have free articles remaining.
• Sterling Cidery, 14451 Richmond Ave., Fair Haven
• OnePhoto Photography, 567 Main St., Fair Haven
• Fly by Night Cookie Co., 14508 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven
• Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Fair Haven
Meanwhile, the "Sterling Art Show" will feature the work of area amateur and professional artists at three venues:
• Fair Haven Arts Center: Drawing, watercolor, mixed media, oil and acrylics
• Sterling Town Hall: Sculpture, photography and fine crafts
• OnePhoto Photography: Youth exhibit
Registration for the show is open until Oct. 15. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A meet-the-artists reception will follow from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fair Haven Arts Center, and refreshments will be served. Also at the reception, the winner of the Leaf Peeper Trail gift basket will be announced, as will people's choice award winners. Visitors can vote for the awards at each of the three art show venues.
For more information, or to register for the art show, email fairhavenart@gmail.com or call (315) 947-2144.