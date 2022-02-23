Fair Haven winery to host stand-up comedy night

Cabernet and comedy will come together when Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven hosts Giggle Night Saturday, Feb. 26.
The event will feature stand-up comedy by three New York performers. Crenshaw has been performing for five years at venues like Broadway Comedy Club, Greenwich Village Comedy Club and Stand Up NY. James Mac has traveled the world, and recently headlined at the Tiny Cupboard in Brooklyn. And Jeff Scott, of Rochester, has performed at the Brooklyn Comedy Club, Finger Lakes Comedy Festival and other events.
Doors for the show open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The winery is located at 14678 W. Bay Road, Fair Haven.
For more information, or tickets, visit colloca.com.