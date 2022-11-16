 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENTERTAINMENT

Fall Festival to return to historic Moravia church

St. Matthew's Church

A large selection of crafts and baked goods are showcased at the Fall Festival at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Moravia in 2014.

 The Citizen file

A historic Moravia church will hold its annual Fall Festival for the first time in three years this weekend.

St. Matthew's Episcopal Church at 14 Church St., Moravia, will hold the festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

There will be tours of the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. highlighting its wood-carved interior, which features work by Hans Meyer of the Oberammergau school in Bavaria. The church is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The festival will also include a baked goodie table, white elephants, homemade pie and coffee, and a raffle for a framed reflective barn photo or a basket of homemade goodies. The raffle drawing will be at 3 p.m.

A luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the festival will offer homemade soup and sandwiches. A full meal of a sandwich, bowl of soup, pie and beverage will be $8. A "festival special" of half a sandwich, a bowl of soup and beverage will be $6.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. It will be the first Fall Festival at the church since COVID-19.

For more information, call (315) 497-1171.

