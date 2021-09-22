 Skip to main content
Fall festivals in Cayuga County to feature music, food, more
ENTERTAINMENT

Frontenac Park.jpg

Frontenac Park in Union Springs.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A pair of free fall festivals will welcome the season this weekend in the southern Cayuga County area.

The inaugural Union Springs Fall Festival will take place from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Frontenac Park. It will feature live music by The Destination from 6 to 9:30 p.m., baseball, children's activities, a RuariSparkle tent and food by Pete's Treats and the Cultural Italian American Organization. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and coolers.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, the Howland Farm Museum will host a Fall Festival of its own at 1395 Sherwood Road in Aurora. It will feature craft demonstrations, more than a dozen vendors, food, live music and more. There will also be a 5K or 15K Fall Fitness Challenge at 1 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/howlandfarmmuseum.

