Family Halloween event at Falcon Park to feature movie, magic and more

The city of Auburn's Parks and Recreation Department and the Auburn Doubledays will team up to host a new family event, Home Run Halloween, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Falcon Park.

The event will feature free cider and doughnuts for children, trick-or-treating around the field with free bags (while supplies last), prizes awarded by Doubledays mascot Abner for best baseball-themed costume, Halloween balloon art and more by Jeff the Magic Man until 6:30 p.m., a Doubledays photo booth with Abner and other special guests, hot dogs, soda, water and popcorn for sale, and a screening of the movie "Hocus Pocus" at 6:30 p.m. on the park's big screen.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public, but pillows and blankets are recommended for the movie. The park is located at 130 N. Division St., Auburn.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov or find the event on Facebook.

