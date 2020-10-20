Family Halloween events to be held at Owasco park, Fingerlakes Mall

A pair of Halloween events will give local families opportunities to celebrate the holiday in friendly, socially distanced settings:
🎃 Champions for Life Sports Center will host Halloween Family Fun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Everest Park 5343 North Road, Owasco. The event will include trick-or-treating, a costumed fun run, games, crafts, face painting, food and more. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $5 per child, with a $20 family maximum, and free for ages 2 and younger. For more information, visit championsforlife.org.
🎃 Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County will host a Trunk or Treat at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Children will be able to trick-or-treat from car to car under adult supervision. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, call (315) 255-1188 or email marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.
