 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family Halloween events to be held at Owasco park, Fingerlakes Mall
HALLOWEEN

Family Halloween events to be held at Owasco park, Fingerlakes Mall

{{featured_button_text}}
Trick-or-treating
Deposit Photos

A pair of Halloween events will give local families opportunities to celebrate the holiday in friendly, socially distanced settings: 

🎃 Champions for Life Sports Center will host Halloween Family Fun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Everest Park 5343 North Road, Owasco. The event will include trick-or-treating, a costumed fun run, games, crafts, face painting, food and more. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $5 per child, with a $20 family maximum, and free for ages 2 and younger. For more information, visit championsforlife.org.

🎃 Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County will host a Trunk or Treat at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Children will be able to trick-or-treat from car to car under adult supervision. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information, call (315) 255-1188 or email marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.

 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault
Entertainment

UK festival curator accuses UAE minister of sex assault

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The chair of Britain’s Hay literary festival said Sunday the event will not return to Abu Dhabi after one of the festival’s curators alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the tolerance minister of the United Arab Emirates while working with him. Lawyers for the minister later denied her account.

Watch Now: Related Video

6 Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News