The Prison City Ramblers' annual Father's Day Car Show will turn 30 this year.

One of the largest car shows in central New York, last year's show featured more than 600 cars. This year's will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Emerson Park in Owasco.

Trophies will be awarded to the favorite 50 vehicles as selected by the club, with additional special awards for best of show, best engine, most unique and more.

The show will also feature a children's coloring contest from noon to 2 p.m. and a flea market.

Admission to the show is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned food item for local pantries. The county's parking fee will be $5.

Vehicle registration is $15 the day of the show. Last year, the Ramblers were able to donate more than $7,500 raised from the show to local charities.

For more information, call Jim Bedell at (315) 406-6362, Ed Pinckney at (315) 253-2306 or Craig Nye at (315) 246-7880, or visit prisoncityramblers.org.

