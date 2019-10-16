Women in film will be celebrated at a program Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Morgan Opera House in Aurora.
"Emerging Visions: A Female Film Celebration" will feature short films by new and emerging female filmmakers. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the opera house, 370 Main St., Aurora.
Presented by the Aurora Free Library, the program is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session will follow the screenings. Donations will be appreciated.
For more information, email eeaster@aurorafreelibrary.org or call (315) 364-8074.