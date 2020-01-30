Feminist future: Auburn theater kicking off suffrage centennial with readings

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Angela Daddabbo is excited about all the women reading at this weekend's "A Feminist Extravaganza: An Evening of Wild Feminist Readings" at Auburn Public Theater.

The event will see them respond, each in their own way, to a question posed by Daddabbo: What does the centennial of women's suffrage mean to you? The theater's artistic director hopes to have 19 women answering that question, as it was the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. But some women had to drop out, she said, so the final number has yet to be determined.

Regardless, Daddabbo is especially excited about three of the women performing this weekend at the theater. Lily Ridley, an elementary school student, will read an original work. Martina Mitchell, a middle-schooler, will perform original choreography. And Emma DeGroff, a senior at Union Springs High School, was inspired by the event to create her own original piece of choreography as well.

Having three young women among the performers makes "A Feminist Extravaganza" an event that looks forward, as well as backward, Daddabbo said.

"To be able to include young women, particularly, is our opportunity to touch the future," she said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}