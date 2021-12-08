Festival at Auburn chapel to feature crafts, music, food and more

The Finger Lakes Art Council will hold its Holiday Festival of the Creative Arts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the event returns in a new location, having previously taken place at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion.

The Victorian-themed festival will feature a variety of arts and crafts vendors, including painting, fabric art, photography, jewelry and more. Some vendors will only be there for one day of the festival.

Along with that, there will be music by Flock of Free Range Children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Perform 4 Purpose from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and harpist Chris Molloy from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to noon Sunday. Food will be available from Twisted Vegan in the community room.

Fabric shop Sew What and handmade item shop Artistic Impressions, which are located in the chapel, will be open both days of the festival.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.

