The Locke Fire Department's annual Field Days will feature rides, music, food and more this weekend.

The fair will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 22 and 23, and noon Saturday, June 24, on the grounds at 1060 Route 38 in Locke.

There will be ride wrist band deals and a cake booth, with donations welcome, each day of the event.

The event's live music schedule includes Chasing Neon from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Petty Thieves from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Chris Taylor from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.

There will also be fireworks at 10 p.m. Friday, and a grand parade with marching bands, fire trucks and dancing witches at 6 p.m. Saturday.

New this year, credit cards will be accepted at the food ticket window.

For more information, find the department on Facebook or call (315) 497-0595.