Fillmore Days, bathtub races return to Moravia this weekend

After returning in 2019 only to take a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fillmore Days and its traditional bathtub races will once again return to Moravia this weekend.
Organized by the Friends of Fillmore Glen, this year's Fillmore Days will take place Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 12 through Aug. 14, at Fillmore Glen State Park, 1686 Route 38, Moravia.
Beginning the event at 6 p.m. Thursday will be the Forge the Gorgeous trail run, a 3.5- or 7-mile loop through the park.
From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, band Purple Valley will perform a mix of dancing blues, swing and country at the park. Food and beverage vendors will be available during the show.
Then, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Fillmore Days will return to the park with bathtub races, including several categories and prizes.
A reference to the hoax that Moravia native and 13th President Millard Fillmore installed the first bathtub in the White House, the races feature drivers speeding down Main Street in specially rigged bathtubs, steering them with plungers. They took place for several years until about 2000, when a pedestrian was struck by a bathtub, before returning in 2019.
The Bubbles Bathtub team and the NJ/NY Powerful Porcelain Pushers will defend their racing titles Saturday against newcomers The 4 Noble Steeds, Down the Drain, Monster Beach Party and more. The first race will take place at noon, and Chase and Marshall from "Paw Patrol" will be at the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to cheer teams and meet fans.
Saturday will also feature a parade of bathtubs at 11 a.m. and a pedal car derby for ages 4 to 8 at about 1:30 p.m., between bathtub heats. The derby is free and parents can register their children on-site. Children must wear close-toed shoes and have a bike helmet. They may use one of the pedal cars provided, or bring their own.
Along with the bathtubs and pedal car derby, Saturday will feature old-fashioned games like ring toss, hula hoops, bushel basket tossing and sidewalk art. Food vendors will offer barbecue, pizza, falafel, ice cream and more, and local wine and beer will be available. Craft vendors will also have merchandise for sale, and there will be a mobile massage station throughout the day.
Saturday will end with music by bluegrass and country band Grassanova from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Admission to Fillmore Days is free, but there will be a $5 parking fee at the park. Donations will also be accepted.
Empire Passes will be honored at the park, and New York state residents 62 or older can obtain free vehicle entry to state parks on non-holiday weekdays.
For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit friendsoffillmoreglen.org or email fofgnsp@gmail.com.
The return of a Moravia tradition next weekend will once again give new meaning to the term "good, clean fun."