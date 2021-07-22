Fillmore Days, bathtub races returning to Moravia

After returning in 2019 only to take a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fillmore Days and its traditional bathtub races will be back in Moravia in August.

The Friends of Fillmore Glen announced that this year's Fillmore Days will take place Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 12 through Aug. 14.

At 6 p.m. Thursday will be the Forge the Gorgeous trail run, a 3.5- or 7-mile loop through Fillmore Glen State Park, 1686 Route 38, Moravia. Online registration is required by 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11. To sign up, visit fingerlakesrunners.org/race/forge-the-gorgeous-2021 or fingerlakesrunnersclub.org.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, band Purple Valley will perform a mix of dancing blues, swing and country at the park. Food and beverage vendors will be available during the show.

Then, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Fillmore Days will return to the park with bathtub races, with several categories and prizes.

A reference to the hoax that Moravia native and 13th President Millard Fillmore installed the first bathtub in the White House, the races feature drivers speeding down Main Street in rigged bathtubs, steering them with plungers. They took place for several years until about 2000, when a pedestrian was struck by a bathtub, before returning in 2019.