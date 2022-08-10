Fillmore Days, bathtub races returning to Moravia

What do Guac and Roll, The Ignitors and Blue Flame Pilots have in common? They are all speedy bathtubs entered to race at Fillmore Days on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Fillmore Glen State Park, 1686 Route 38, in Moravia. Who will come away with the prized bathtub trophy in 2022?

Festivities start on Thursday, Aug. 11, with the Forge the Gorgeous trail run at 6 p.m. Choose either a 3.5- or 7-mile loop through the scenic state park. Sign up at https://fingerlakesrunners.org/race/forge-the-gorgeous-2022. Online registration is required and is open until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, the night before the race.

Friday, Aug. 12, will feature by the Perform 4 Purpose All-Stars starting at 6 p.m. They will be followed by Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Food and beverage vendors and massage therapists will be on site.

On Saturday, be prepared for a day filled with clean, family fun. The gates open at 10 a.m. with a wide array of food, beverage and craft vendors, as well as massage therapists. The parade of bathtubs is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., to be followed by the national anthem at 11:45 a.m. and the races at noon. Pedal cars races, for youngsters 4 to 8 years old, will follow at 3 p.m. John Bunge and his Old Time Fiddlers will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Capping off a day of fun will be a movie in the Fillmore Room at the park at 8 p.m.

For the enjoyment of families, a large area of lawn games will be available for children of all ages to test their skills against friends and neighbors. The Fillmore Days event is hosted by the Friends of Fillmore Glen to bring people from far and near to enjoy the beautiful setting of Fillmore Glen State Park in a relaxed, fun atmosphere.

There will be a $5 parking fee for the park, but admission to Fillmore Days is free, and donations will be gratefully accepted. Empire Passes will be accepted as well. New York state residents 62 or older may obtain free vehicle entry at state parks on non-holiday weekdays.

