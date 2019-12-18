The Seward House Museum will hold its last round of Candlelight Tours this holiday season Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 19 through 21.
The tours, a holiday tradition, see costumed guides lead guests through the home, which is decorated for the 19th century. Meanwhile, actors portray members of the Seward family and share stories of holiday memories gleaned from their letters and diaries. Tours are followed by caroling around the family's 1872 Steinway piano.
The tours take place at 6 and 7 p.m. each day at the Seward House, 33 South St., Auburn.
Admission is $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger; reservations are required.
For more information, call (315) 252-1283.