'Finding joy': Guitarist's Auburn concert his first since chainsaw accident

All musicians have been limited in their ability to perform live for the past couple years. But Loren Barrigar has been limited for a different reason than the rest.

In the fall of 2019, the Elbridge guitarist injured his left wrist when his chainsaw kicked back. The accident impaired his fretting hand, leaving his livelihood in doubt.

About six months later, however, the rest of the live music industry was silenced right along with Barrigar when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S.

As hard as the years since then have been on his fellow performers, Barrigar can't help feeling like he lucked out on their timing.

"It's almost like the world has given me a chance to hang in there," he told The Citizen on Wednesday. "Even though I was out of the picture, it felt like we were all out of the picture."

Barrigar will reenter the picture Sunday at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn, where he'll perform his first official concert since the accident. He'll be joined by his sons Mason and LJ for an afternoon of guitar arrangements and vocal performances of some of Loren's favorite songs from the last half century. Each of the three Barrigars will perform individually at different points in the show as well.

Mason will perform on bass, vocals and percussion, while LJ will perform on guitar. The latter "stepped up" after Loren's injury, he said, taking more of a lead role so they wouldn't have to cancel the shows they had scheduled. Loren, conversely, has become "more of a listener," looking for harmonies and other ways he can bolster the music. It reminds him of his early days as a backup performer.

"I enjoyed that part of my career, and took it seriously to make the person I was backing up look good," he said. "When LJ took over, I found happiness in adding to what I was hearing from him."

Loren has also been working on his vocals lately. Some of his fans have told him to sing more, he said, and now they'll get their wish.

Singing was all he could do with Mark Mazengarb, a New Zealand guitarist Loren has performed with since 2011. The fall and winter after the accident was one of the duo's most important tours, Loren said, so he took the stage despite his hand being the size of a catcher's mitt. He believes it wound up benefiting his mental health. Along with singing, he'd share his story and maybe a few jokes.

Mazengarb returned to New Zealand on March 9, the night of the duo's last show in Sacramento. Due to the country's strict COVID-19 protocols, Loren hasn't seen him in person since.

"The world changed quickly in that next week or two," he said.

As the pandemic gradually subsides and the world gets back to normal, Loren is being contacted by some of the venues he played with Mazengarb. The Barrigars are working to raise their act to the duo's level, Loren said, beginning Sunday at Willard Memorial Chapel and continuing this summer with additional shows throughout central New York. He knows he can't just say, "I'm back. Book me."

That work includes trying to play guitar again. The accident, which damaged nerves and tendons in Loren's left wrist, froze those ring and pinky fingers into a claw position. He's since been able to get the ring finger back on the fretboard, though it still has barely any feeling. His pinky finger remains frozen. He hopes a recent surgery, his second since the accident, helps him get that one back too.

The nerves continue to send "jingles and shocks" through Loren's wrist and fingers, he said. He has spent hours a day trying to undo the damage through strenuous physical therapy, and having that time has been another silver lining of the pandemic. He was also able to dedicate that time to his recovery, and his return to music, due to the support of family, friends and the community.

"So many people have stood by me and supported me," he said. "I don't want to let them down. They've been a big part of this."

Sunday's concert is supported by Tessy Plastics. That will allow the Barrigars to forward ticket proceeds to the historic Auburn chapel — and to focus on what matters most to them.

"It's going to be a fun afternoon, a happy time," Loren said. "I'm finding joy still in playing guitar, and having my boys with me."

If you go WHAT: Loren, LJ and Mason Barrigar in concert WHEN: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 22 WHERE: Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn COST: Tickets $15; proceeds support the chapel WHEN: Visit willard-chapel.org or facebook.com/lorenbarrigarguitar

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

