Finger Lakes Drive-In to host Moonlight Movie Series

The Finger Lakes Drive-In in Aurelius will host a weekly series of classic and hit movies Wednesdays beginning July 1.
The Moonlight Movie Series consists of a double feature beginning at 9 every night. Admission is $10 per car, but tickets must be purchased in advance at moonlightmoviescny.com. Gates open at 7:45 p.m., and concessions will be available.
The series schedule is as follows:
July 1: "Forrest Gump," "Saving Private Ryan"
July 8: "Bad Moms," "Bridesmaids"
July 15 ("Christmas in July"): "Polar Express," "Elf"
July 22: "Grease," "Dirty Dancing"
July 29: "Happy Gilmore," "The Longest Yard"
Aug. 5: "Sherlock Gnomes," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"
Aug. 12: "The Lego Movie," "Little Rascals"
Aug. 19: "Step Brothers," "Wedding Crashers"
Aug. 26: "Wizard of Oz," "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory"
The series is presented by Upstate Medical University and AmeriCU.
For more information, visit moonlightmoviescny.com.
