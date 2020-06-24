Finger Lakes Drive-In to host Moonlight Movie Series

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The Finger Lakes Drive-In in Aurelius will host a weekly series of classic and hit movies Wednesdays beginning July 1.

The Moonlight Movie Series consists of a double feature beginning at 9 every night. Admission is $10 per car, but tickets must be purchased in advance at moonlightmoviescny.com. Gates open at 7:45 p.m., and concessions will be available.