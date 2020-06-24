Finger Lakes Drive-In to host Moonlight Movie Series
Finger Lakes Drive-In in Aurelius.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Finger Lakes Drive-In in Aurelius will host a weekly series of classic and hit movies Wednesdays beginning July 1.

The Moonlight Movie Series consists of a double feature beginning at 9 every night. Admission is $10 per car, but tickets must be purchased in advance at moonlightmoviescny.com. Gates open at 7:45 p.m., and concessions will be available.

The series schedule is as follows:

July 1: "Forrest Gump," "Saving Private Ryan"

July 8: "Bad Moms," "Bridesmaids"

July 15 ("Christmas in July"): "Polar Express," "Elf"

July 22: "Grease," "Dirty Dancing"

July 29: "Happy Gilmore," "The Longest Yard"

Aug. 5: "Sherlock Gnomes," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"

Aug. 12: "The Lego Movie," "Little Rascals"

Aug. 19: "Step Brothers," "Wedding Crashers"

Aug. 26: "Wizard of Oz," "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory"

The series is presented by Upstate Medical University and AmeriCU.

For more information, visit moonlightmoviescny.com.

