A local haunted house is getting a head start on Halloween and opening for a limited run this weekend.
The Fright Night Mansion has come back from the dead.
A.P.E. Productions will present Fright Night Mansion: A Midsummer Nightmare from 1 to 5 p.m. every day Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 28 through Aug. 31, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The event will serve as a sneak peak for the regular Fright Night Mansion, which will open in the fall.
Proceeds from the event support the Cayuga County Veterans Emergency Fund.
For more information, visit facebook.com/frightnight.mansion or call the mall at (315) 255-1188.