ENTERTAINMENT

Fingerlakes Mall store to host mini comic con

JB Toys and Games

JB Toys and Games at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

JB Toys & Games will host its next FLX Mini Comic Con from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The show will feature vendors and exhibitors in comics, current and vintage toys, video games, cards, coins, vinyl records and CDs, and more. 

Admission is free and open to the public. Vendor tables (8 feet) are $30.

JB Toys & Games hosts the event monthly. The store is located in the east wing of the mall, near the food court. 

For more information, visit facebook.com/jbtoysngames.

