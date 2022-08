JB Toys & Games will host its monthly FLX Mini Comic Con from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The show will feature vendors and exhibitors in vintage toys, video games, comics, cards, vinyl records and CDs, and more.

Admission is free and open to the public.

JB Toys & Games is located in the east wing of the mall, near the food court.

For more information, visit facebook.com/jbtoysngames. For vendor information, call (315) 383-4959.