Fingerlakes Mall to host new Polar Fest holiday celebration

Polar Fest, a new holiday event with attractions for families and adults, will take place at Fingerlakes Mall this weekend.

The event will begin with a Dizzy Elf Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the Event Center of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The party will feature music by DJ Humphrey and alcoholic beverages by A.T. Walley & Co. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite holiday characters or wear ugly holiday sweaters. There will be a catwalk for competitions for ugliest sweater, best Santa beard, most festive costume and more. Admission to the party is $5 at the door, and is for ages 21 and older. Attendees will be required to provide ID and wear a wristband.

Polar Fest will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, with children's crafts, winter-themed carnival games and photo opportunities with The Grinch from 1 to 4 p.m. For adults, the Vixen's Elixir Lounge will take place in the Event Center. There will be tastings from local businesses and more, for a $5 cover charge. Outside the mall, there will be races, winter-themed toss games, a cornhole competition, a chili cookoff and warm drinks by Historic Grounds Coffee. The Finger Lakes SPCA will also be at the event with dogs and cats available for adoption.

The new event will conclude with brunch with The Grinch from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 11. Children can also write letters to Santa or The Grinch for a response by Christmas. The Grinch will continue to be at the mall from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.

For more information, call the mall at (315) 255-1188 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.