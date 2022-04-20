Fingerlakes Mall to host pair of orchestra performances

Fingerlakes Mall will host a pair of performances by local orchestras in its food court over the next week.

The Stan Colella Orchestra and special guest Joe Whiting will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Led by second-generation musician Len Colella, the orchestra prides itself on its professionalism and has opened for performers like Frank Sinatra Jr., Wayne Newton, Ronnie Milsap and more. The orchestra has also performed with Tony Bennett, Jerry Vale, Keely Smith and many more renowned musicians. It will be joined Saturday by Whiting, of Skaneateles, who has a storied career both solo and with groups like Jukin' Bone and the Bandit Band. The concert is sponsored by the Music Performance Trust Fund, a nonprofit independent public service organization from New York City.

Then, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, the Auburn Chamber Orchestra will perform the first of two spring concerts at the mall, "Pops Pairings." The orchestra will be led by new conductor Aaron S. Burgess, who succeeds longtime conductor Steve Frackenpohl. "Pops Pairings" will feature selections from Broadway, crossovers from the classical repertoire and themes from a movie or two, with composers like John Philip Sousa, John Williams and Ralph Vaughan. The orchestra will next present "Pops Pairings" at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave., Auburn.

Both Auburn Chamber Orchestra concerts are free, but donations at the door will be appreciated.

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com, stancolellaorchestra.com or auburnchamberorchestra.com.

