Too Much Fun Promotions will present the 10th annual Syracuse/Auburn Rubber Stamp and Scrapbook Getaway this weekend at Fingerlakes Mall.

The event will feature shopping with professional rubber stamp and scrapbook design companies from around the country, as well as demonstrations by exhibitors, make-and-take projects and prizes.

The event will also feature food vendors on site.

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Admission is $6 in advance and $8 at the door, and is good for both days. Parking is free.

For more information, visit toomuchfunpromotions.com.