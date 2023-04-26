A carnival is coming to Fingerlakes Mall.

The Aurelius shopping center will host a family carnival with rides, games and food this weekend. Its hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 28; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

The carnival will feature Carnival Rides and Treats, Lloyd's Concessions, Big Kahuna's Fair Foods and Main Event Amusements.

Admission is free and open to the public. Unlimited ride bands are $30.

For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesmallauburn or fingerlakesmall.com, or call (315) 255-1188.