Five highlights of the 2021 'It's a Wonderful Life' Festival in Seneca Falls

The 75th anniversary of the classic holiday film "It's a Wonderful Life" will be the theme of the Seneca Falls festival of the same name this weekend.

The film, which premiered Dec. 20, 1946, at the Globe Theatre in New York City, is rumored to have been inspired by the Finger Lakes village.

Along with resembling the film's setting of Bedford Falls, Seneca Falls is where Antonio Varacalli jumped from a bridge into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal to save a young woman drowning there in 1917. The story of Varacalli, who died, was likely on the mind of director Frank Capra as he scripted the "It's a Wonderful Life" sequence in which Jimmy Stewart's George Bailey jumps from a bridge into a river to save the drowning Clarence, his guardian angel. Capra is believed to have seen a plaque commemorating Varacalli's sacrifice while visiting Seneca Falls in 1945.

Since starting in the mid-1990s, the festival has celebrated Varacalli, Capra and all things "It's a Wonderful Life" the second weekend of December. Here are five highlights of this year's festival:

Seven cast members and a car: The younger members of the film's cast have regularly attended the festival, and this year is no exception. Events will feature seven cast members this year: Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu Bailey), Carol Coombs (Janie Bailey), Jimmy Hawkins (Tommy Bailey), Jeanine Roose (young Violet Bick), Michael Chapin (young George's friend) and twins Donald and Ronald Collins (little Pete). George Bailey's car, a 1919 Dodge Touring Car from Colorado, will also be on display at the festival. It is one of only four props from the film known to still be in existence.

"Merry Christmas, George Bailey": The Seneca Community Players, who are celebrating their own 49th anniversary, will present their traditional radio play adaptation of the movie at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at "Bedford Falls Bijou Theater," 95 Fall St., Seneca Falls. The play features old-fashioned microphones and 1940s hair, makeup and costumes, with 14 voice actors from Seneca Falls and the surrounding communities. Tickets are $8 Thursday and Sunday, and $10 Friday and Saturday.

It's a Wonderful Night for Kids: From 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, lower Fall Street in the village will be closed for a family-friendly street party featuring live music, crafts, games, concessions by youth organizations, multimedia storytelling and Santa at the North Pole. Becky Bly, president of the festival committee, said in a news release that the event was added for the hometown crowd. “So often I learn that some Seneca Falls residents ‘hide out’ at home while the festival takes place, as visitors come and fill up the parking, restaurants and shops of our little town," she said. "We want to make sure we give back, to show our appreciation to town residents for the burden they take on each year.”

Falls fireworks: A new fireworks show by the canal on Friday will take place along with a community bonfire from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in People's Park in the village. The event Will also feature music by the Calvary Chapel Worship Band, food by Harry's Hots, the announcement of winners of the It's a Wonderful Holiday Lights Contest, and the arrival of Santa Claus by fire truck.

A "Timeless Message": Throughout the weekend, "The Timeless Message of 'It's a Wonderful Life': A Journey Through Seneca Falls" will commemorate historic sites in the birthplace of the women's rights movement and provide activities sponsored by the Seneca County Suicide Prevention Coalition and youth group Resilience & Inclusion for Students Everywhere.

For more information on the festival, including a full schedule of events, visit wonderfullifemuseum.com/2021-festival or therealbedfordfalls.com.

