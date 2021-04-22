Five places you can clean up in and around Cayuga County this Earth Day

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

🌎 First Baptist Church in Ithaca will sponsor an Embrace the Lake trash cleanup at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Volunteers should park in the lot of Walmart at 135 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway. The cleanup will take place in the drainage swales along the road between the front of the store and Meadow Street. Some bags and gloves will be available but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own. Masks will be required.

Cayuga Climate Action: Celebrate Earth Day 2021! What does Earth Day 2021 mean for those of us living in beautiful, resource-rich Cayuga County? Thursday April 22, Earth Day, is a day for rec…

🌎 An Earth Day cleanup event will take place along the Owasco River in Auburn from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Mill Street Dam or the intersection of Canal and Osborne streets in Auburn. They will then clean from the dam through Market Street Park downtown. Volunteers should bring gloves and rakes. Garbage bags, leaf bags and some tools will be provided. Masks and social distancing will be required. The cleanup is sponsored by the Auburn Beautification Commission, Cayuga Climate Action, Auburn Downtown BID and the city of Auburn. For more information, visit beautifulauburn.org.

🌎 The Sterling Nature Center will host its annual Spring Beach Cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. After meeting at the center on Jensvold Road in Sterling, volunteers will help clean up the Lake Ontario shoreline. Bags and gloves will be available, but volunteers should dress for the weather. For more information, email snc@cayugacounty.us.

Also happening Confidential document shredding and an earth-friendly barbecue will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24, at the Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo. The Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering shredding so community members can rid themselves of unwanted documents in an environmentally friendly way. The barbecue, meanwhile, will be prepared by K&R Catering, and meals will come with recycled and or compostable packaging and utensils. The dinners are $10, and prepayment is required at reg.cce.cornell.edu. For more information, call (315) 539-9251.

