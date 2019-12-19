Jon Peterson and Donna Dennihy have been playing music together for decades. They've even released two albums together, and helped each other with solo projects.
But it wasn't until recently that the duo released their first album under the name many in the Cayuga County area have come to know them as: Edgy Folk.
Along with fellow members Jimmy Drancsak and Zane Carnes, Peterson and Denny will celebrate the release of Edgy Folk's self-titled "debut" with a show Sunday at Auburn Public Theater.
Peterson told The Citizen Wednesday that he and Dennihy decided to do their first proper Edgy Folk album after a series of solo releases: his "Weatherman" in 2010, her "Early Girl" in 2013 and his "Not Payin' Attention" in 2016. Prior to those albums, the two released "A Little Change" in 2002 and "Getting Warmer" in 2008, both under the name Peterson & Dennihy.
But it was also in 2008 that the two began playing with GD Brower and Heather Lee as Edgy Folk.
"After all these releases, I said, 'Huh.' We don't have a CD called 'Edgy Folk,'" Peterson said. "So we wanted to capture what Edgy Folk does."
That sound — alternative folk highlighted by Peterson and Dennihy's practiced harmonies — can be heard in the album's several original tracks. But "Edgy Folk" is also the first release from Peterson and Dennihy that features covers. All are staples of Edgy Folk shows: "Psycho Killer" by Talking Heads, "Stay" by Lisa Loeb and "In Spite of Ourselves" by John Prine. Peterson said he's been playing "Psycho Killer" since his '80s gigs at college bars, and "Stay" became a favorite of his and Dennihy's sets at APT's Open Mic Night. "In Spite of Ourselves," meanwhile, closes every Edgy Folk set.
Though the songs on "Edgy Folk" have history, they're performed with new energy by the current incarnation of the group. Peterson has known Drancsak and Carnes since they were children, he said, and recalled playing music with Carnes in backyard campfires several years ago. Now, though, Drancsak and Carnes are studying music education and music performance at SUNY Fredonia and Ithaca College, respectively. And with Drancsak on fiddle and Carnes on bass, they bring classical training and improvisational ability to Edgy Folk, and Peterson cherishes that contribution.
"We're spoiled by their level of musicianship. They bring the whole band up," Peterson said. "We're very lucky to have watched them grow from young men into such seasoned performers."
The two young performers recorded on "Edgy Folk" along with Peterson (guitar, mandolin and vocals) and Dennihy (guitar and vocals). Peterson also noted that the group's cover of "In Spite of Ourselves" features playing by original members Brower and Lee. He found it fitting to have that "connection to history" on Edgy Folk's first proper album, he said.
"If we knew 25 years ago we'd make so many albums, we would have called ourselves Edgy Folk then," he said.