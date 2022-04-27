Folk stalwart Wilcox returning to Auburn Public Theater

Folk singer-songwriter David Wilcox will return to Auburn Public Theater on Thursday.

It will be the Ohio native's third performance at the downtown venue, and his first since winning the 23rd annual USA Songwriting Competition in 2018 for "We Make the Way by Walking."

The song comes from Wilcox's most recent album, "The View From the Edge." He has released more than 20 albums in total since winning the prestigious Kerrville Folk Festival in 1988.

With his distinctive baritone, Wilcox has been praised for the cathartic power of his music. His website, davidwilcox.com, includes a "Musical Medicine" section with songs for healing and for appreciating life.

“I'm grateful to music,” Wilcox said in a news release. “I have a life that feels deeply good, but when I started playing music, nothing in my life felt that good. I started to write songs because I wanted to find a way to make my life feel as good as I felt when I heard a great song. I don't think I'd be alive now if it had not been for music.”

The concert begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are $25. Jesse Ruben, of Brooklyn, will open the show.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or call (315) 253-6669.

