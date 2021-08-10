Foo Fighters to play concert at Syracuse amphitheater

Iconic rock band Foo Fighters will play its first concert in central New York in several years Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse.

The band announced the concert Tuesday morning. Led by Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters is celebrating its 26th anniversary this year and touring in support of February's release of its 10th studio album, "Medicine at Midnight," featuring singles "Shame Shame," "No Son of Mine" and "Making a Fire."

The band recently returned to touring after pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, playing Madison Square Garden and a headline set at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

Foo Fighters last played in the Syracuse area in 2000, at the Landmark Theater. Its last concerts in upstate New York were in 2011 at the First Niagara Center in Buffalo, and in 2008 at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Fans will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 48 hours of entry. Citi card holders will be able to purchase presale tickets between noon Tuesday and 10 p.m. Thursday at citientertainment.com.

For more information, visit foofighters.com or asmsyracuse.com/p/amphitheater.

