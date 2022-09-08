Food, fun and philanthropy: TomatoFest returns to downtown Auburn

This year’s CNY TomatoFest is just around the corner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in downtown Auburn on Genesee Street! We are excited to announce the details for our canned food drive, family fun activities, vendor lineup, and new social media presence on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok!

All the money raised from the TomatoFest will go to local food pantries. We are also raising food through our Canned Food Drive. The Canned Food Drive will be held in the parking garage downtown. Entry will be through the Lincoln Street Garage from Williams Street only. Volunteers will assist with donations. There will be a competition between the Auburn Community Hospital, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Department for the Food Collection Challenge.

Mayor Mike Quill will announce the winner of the Canned Food Collection Challenge at 6 p.m. He will also be pulling out the winning raffle tickets.

Our raffle tickets include a fourth-place prize for $500, a third-place prize of $1,000, a second-place prize for $1,500 and a grand prize generously donated from Onondaga Coach for an all-expense paid trip for two to Kentucky! You do not have to attend the TomatoFest event to win, but we hope to see you there!

Our “Family Fun” activities this year include: MaxMan Reptile Rescue from 1 to 2 p.m., Witchy Women of the Finger Lakes at 1 p.m., Nate the Great from 2 to 3 p.m., Absolute Dance from 3 to 4 p.m., and MaxMan Reptile Rescue again from 4 to 5 p.m. Slime making, balloon making, veggie art and candle dipping will be fun activities for the children to participate in throughout the day!

The Tomato Parade will be held at 4 p.m. The Unity Street Band will be performing on Genesee Street from 2:45 to 3 p.m and 3:45 to 4 p.m.

The Vitale Farm from the Auburn Farmers Co-Op Market will be selling their delicious fresh produce. Other food vendors include Barlow’s, AT Walley’s, Elbita’s Cocina, Cluck N’ Burger, Freddy’s Rockin’ Lemonade and Leo’s Donuts.

The vendors participating in the event this year include Rhubarb Alpaca, Hype’s Personalized Books, Jammin’ with Pat, DJP Woodcrafters by Laurie, Alta’s Ornamentations, Jessica Stanton YES, Marney Fabrications, Sean Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation, Jar-Bar Confections, Norwex Sparkling Clean, Daisy Hollow Farm, Mackey’s Merri Craftey’s, Laureen Daly Crystals, Lotsa Beads, Picciano Family Foods, LLC, Uprooted Tree, Three Creations, Scentsy, Julie’s Crafts, Haines Apiary, Why Knot and Heirloom Tomatoes!

The nonprofit vendors participating this year include Auburn Community Cats, Auburn Education Foundation, Cayuga Action Plan (CAP), Catering for the Homeless, Cayuga Centers, Cayuga Counseling, Fidelis Cares, Fingerlakes SPCA, Food Bank of CNY, Glove House, Onondaga County Department of Health, Episcopal Church of Saints Peter and John, the Vineyard Church and the Zonta Club of Auburn.

On Facebook you may find us under CNY Tomatofest. For Instagram, Twitter and TikTok you may find us under TomatoFest CNY. Our website is www.cnytomatofest.org.

We want to thank our generous sponsors this year, including The Citizen, Onondaga Coach Corp., Wegman’s, IMS Inc., Michele Driscoll Esq., Attorney-at-Law, Buffington and Hoatland CPA’s, Cayuga Lake National Bank, Lyons National Bank, Weedsport, Speedway, Auburn Community Federal Union, Auburn Community Hospital, Buschman Consulting, Contiguglia Law Firm, Generations Bank, Jacobs Press, Medent, Midstate Mutual Insurance Company, Ministro Ministries Inc., Savannah Bank, Xylem, Terry and Kevin Mahoney and Family in memory of Kathleen Stephanik, Cayuga/Onondaga County Area Teacher’s Association for the 2022 Music Festival.

We are honored to be putting on this great festival to support the growing need of hunger in our community. We hope you will come out to enjoy the festivities and make this the best TomatoFest yet